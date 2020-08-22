|
|
|
S Korea fishing: Surge of freshwater threatening Jeju coastline
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published
S Korea fishing: Surge of freshwater threatening Jeju coastline
The island of Jeju is having to adapt to the affects of a changing climate, including the problem of rising sea temperatures.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wild weather causes landslides in South Korea
The typhoon uprooted trees and caused landslides near apartment buildings on Geoje Island, off the southeastern tip of the peninsula, local media footage and photos showed.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
Samsung wins $6.6 billion Verizon 5G order
China may dump US Treasuries as Sino-US tensions flare Samsung Electronics clinched a US$6.6 billion agreement to provide 5G network equipment to Verizon in the..
WorldNews
|
Tweets about this
|