On the eve of the Champions League final, tourists and Bayern Munich and PSG supporters gathered on Saturday at Lisbon's Praca Dom Pedro IV, in the city centre, where a giant replica of the trophy is displayed.View on euronews

Anticipation grows in Lisbon on the eve of UEFA Champions League final

PSG fans disappointed at Champions League loss, scuffles erupt in Paris Fans in Paris lament Champions League loss to Bayern Munich as scuffles with police erupt along the Champs Elysees.

Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG: Hans-Dieter reacts to Champions League final victory Bayern Munich manager Hans-Dieter Flick reacts to his side's 1-0 victory inthe Champions League final against PSG. Flick praised his team for its"sensational" progress to claim a treble, having been written off when he tookover as manager late last year.

Europe's elite clubs are circling - Guillem Balague provides the latest on Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona departure.

Everton agree James deal, PSG bid for Bellerin, Chelsea put price tag on Kante, Leicester agree Castagne move, plus more.

Three Paris St-Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Ligue 1 club says.

Neymar -- one of the most famous athletes in the world -- has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after a holiday in Ibiza. Neymar's pro soccer club Paris..

Dubai: Brazil superstar Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, is among three Paris St-Germain players who have tested positive for coronavirus. The French..

Leicester: 2020/21 season in preview A look ahead to Leicester's season, as Brendan Rodgers' side look to build ontheir fifth-place finish. The Foxes will hope to put the disappointment ofmissing out on Champions League football behind them, and enjoy their run inthe Europa League.

Wolves: 2020/21 season in preview A look ahead to Wolves' year, as Nuno Espirito Santo's side look to break intothe elusive top six, The Molineux men looked to be competing for a ChampionsLeague place last season, but fell out of the European places after a longcampaign.

Wendie Renard: 'My secret is respect', says Lyon's Champions League winner After leading Lyon to their fifth consecutive Champions League title, captain Wendie Renard spoke to Euronews' Tokunbo Salako.View on euronews

Lionel Messi is staying put, meaning he will be able to add to his stunning goal haul for Barcelona. Messi made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old and has..

Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final It's Champions League final day with a difference as only a handful of fans descend on Lisbon for Sunday's match between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final With temperatures soaring in Lisbon the question is whether the players and fans can handle the heat as Bayern Munich play Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

Bayern Munich arrive at the airport in Lisbon with the Champions League trophy Bayern prepare to leave Portugal with the Champions League trophy

Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal Rui Pinto's trial begins in Lisbon with the creater of Football Leaks facing 90 charges including unauthorised access to data, violation of correspondence and attempted extortion.