Tracking the Tropics | August 22 11AM update

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are headed toward Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The latest updates on the storms' paths.

An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Tracking the Tropics | August 21 11 p.m. Update ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tracking the Tropics | August 21 evening update ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tracking the Tropics | August 22 morning update ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Region of the Earth surrounding the Equator

Tropics Region of the Earth surrounding the Equator