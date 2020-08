The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesussays he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be over in under two years.

Coronavirus pandemic could be over within two years - WHO head

Tedros says it took more than two years to stop the 1918 Spanish flu

