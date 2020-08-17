Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 Closes At Record High

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
S&P 500 Closes At Record High

S&P 500 Closes At Record High

On Friday, US equities erased early losses and made gains.

S&P 500 closing at a record high following positive economic data.

Existing home sales surged a record 24.7% in July to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.86 million.

Business Insider reports that economists expected a reading of 5.41 million.

Apple led tech stocks higher and posted a record high ahead of its end-of-month stock split.

Oil sank before retracing some losses.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 2.6%, to $41.46 per barrel.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

S&P 500 closes at record high amid positive housing data and tech rally

S&P 500 closes at record high amid positive housing data and tech rally · *The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Tuesday for the first since February amid positive...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NPR


Stocks kick the week off higher as the S&P 500 closes just shy of its record

U.S. stocks drifted higher Monday, with the S&P 500 finishing just below its record high again.
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

JBkitcat

JulieB RT @Breaking911: NASDAQ CLOSES AT RECORD HIGH 8 hours ago

wccftechdotcom

Wccftech RT @wccftechdotcom: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Closes On Record High Following Product Upgrades, Analyst Optimism https://t.co/PswqAXXGA5 https://… 8 hours ago

GW441

GW44 RT @BreakingNews: @CNBC UPDATE: S&P 500 closes with a record high, erasing all losses since the pandemic hit. The soaring stock market com… 12 hours ago

27Edward15

Edward Castillo RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Nasdaq closes at record high 15 hours ago

woohoo9

Woohoo9 S&P 500 closes with a record high, erasing all losses since the pandemic hit https://t.co/mWKpcXzZHV 17 hours ago

AlisonMorrisNOW

Alison Morris RT @NBCNewsNow: Latest headlines from @WatchSavannah + @NBCNews: • Lori Loughlin gets 2 months in prison related to College Admissions Sca… 18 hours ago

NBCNewsNow

NBC News NOW Latest headlines from @WatchSavannah + @NBCNews: • Lori Loughlin gets 2 months in prison related to College Admiss… https://t.co/M0Po7lR7nn 19 hours ago

RoseteCecilio

rosete cecilio RT @CoinDesk: This is the second time @bitcoin has soared past the $12,000 milestone in 2020 – it still has a way to go before it closes i… 20 hours ago