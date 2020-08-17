S&P 500 Closes At Record High
S&P 500 Closes At Record High
On Friday, US equities erased early losses and made gains.
S&P 500 closing at a record high following positive economic data.
Existing home sales surged a record 24.7% in July to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.86 million.
Business Insider reports that economists expected a reading of 5.41 million.
Apple led tech stocks higher and posted a record high ahead of its end-of-month stock split.
Oil sank before retracing some losses.
West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 2.6%, to $41.46 per barrel.