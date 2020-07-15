Global  
 

Vinnie Jones opens up about being in therapy after wife's death

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Vinnie Jones is seeing a therapist three times a week, following his wife's death and he has encouraged others who are grieving to do the same.


Vinnie Jones in therapy after wife's death


ContactMusic - Published


