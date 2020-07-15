Vinnie Jones opens up about being in therapy after wife's death Bang Media - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published Vinnie Jones opens up about being in therapy after wife's death Vinnie Jones is seeing a therapist three times a week, following his wife's death and he has encouraged others who are grieving to do the same. 0

