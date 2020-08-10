Belarus protests: Rights groups compile torture evidence
Human rights groups are preparing hundreds of testimonies to be sent to the UN committee against torture.
Human rights groups say more than 1,300 people were detained in the crackdown
The Belarusian authorities detained thousands of protesters, and human rights groups say that hundreds were beaten
Protesters outside Minsk detention centre demand release of political prisoners before marching to notorious Okrestina jailProtests in Belarus continue with demonstrators marching up to Minsk Detention Centre No. 1, thousands of people marched 5km to Okrestina.
The clip filmed on August 17 shows the protesters shouting,..
Peaceful protesters march to gather in front of government building in Minsk, BelarusProtesters marched to the Belarusian government building in Minsk on Friday (August 14) after widespread claims that prisoners freed on Friday after days of detention had been tortured in..
Belarus: Lukashenko wins election marred by protestsPreliminary results give Belarusian leader a sixth term, while rights group reports one protester killed, 200 detained.