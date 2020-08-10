Belarus protests: Rights groups compile torture evidence

Global  
 

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:27s
Human rights groups are preparing hundreds of testimonies to be sent to the UN committee against torture.


Women form solidarity lines in Minsk

 Hundreds of women formed a line of solidarity in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Saturday in protest at the police crackdown on demonstrators following the..
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment...
Tsikhanouskaya says she would not seek Belarus presidency if new elections held

 Belarusian politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has led the biggest challenge to Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule of Belarus, said in an interview aired..
Belarus protests: Minsk still in revolt after week of fear, pride and hope

 Protesters remain defiant but there is a sense of foreboding as embattled Lukashenko digs in “During this week, we have lived many lives,” Maria Kolesnikova,..
Libya's UN-recognised government announces immediate ceasefire [Video]

Libya's UN-recognised government announces immediate ceasefire

Turkey-backed Government of National Accord called for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in March.

UN needs to enhance sustained action against states sponsoring terror: TS Tirumurti

 "Let's not allow any State sponsoring terrorism paint itself as its victim. The UN needs to enhance sustained action against perpetrators of terror and against..
IndiaTimes

US has no right to ask for snapback on UN sanctions against Iran: spokesperson

 The United States unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and has no right to demand the United Nations Security Council launch..
WorldNews

Libya’s government announces cease-fire, calls for elections

 CAIRO — Libya’s U.N.-supported government Friday announced a cease-fire across the oil-rich country and called for demilitarizing the strategic city of..
WorldNews

Protesters outside Minsk detention centre demand release of political prisoners before marching to notorious Okrestina jail [Video]

Protesters outside Minsk detention centre demand release of political prisoners before marching to notorious Okrestina jail

Protests in Belarus continue with demonstrators marching up to Minsk Detention Centre No. 1, thousands of people marched 5km to Okrestina. The clip filmed on August 17 shows the protesters shouting,..

Peaceful protesters march to gather in front of government building in Minsk, Belarus [Video]

Peaceful protesters march to gather in front of government building in Minsk, Belarus

Protesters marched to the Belarusian government building in Minsk on Friday (August 14) after widespread claims that prisoners freed on Friday after days of detention had been tortured in..

Belarus: Lukashenko wins election marred by protests [Video]

Belarus: Lukashenko wins election marred by protests

Preliminary results give Belarusian leader a sixth term, while rights group reports one protester killed, 200 detained.

