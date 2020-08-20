Global  
 

Drive-in, home Covid test: After 10 lakh per day milestone, what India can do

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
India has crossed the major milestone of 10 lakh Covid tests per day.

The country has now tested over 3.5 crore samples in total, even as the Covid tally has crossed 29.75 lakh with over 55,700 deaths so far.

Over 22.22 lakh patients have been discharged so far with over 6.9 lakh active cases in the country.

The Union health minister, Harsh Vardhan, has claimed that India crossed the 10 lakh per day milestone around 6 weeks before schedule.

Commenting on the development, Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director - Internal Medicine at Max Healthcare, said it was 'huge', and that the country must continue to ramp up testing given the large population.

He advised that more testing facilities, including drive-in and home sample collection, should be set up, apart from changing policies to include testing of people without prescription as well.

Watch the full video for more.


'India will develop Covid vaccine by end of 2020': Health Minister Harsh Vardhan [Video]

'India will develop Covid vaccine by end of 2020': Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on Covid vaccine development in India. Harsh Vardhan said India will develop a Covid vaccine by end of this year. He added that one of the vaccine candidates is in third phase of clinical trial. "Our scientists are trying their best to develop a Covid vaccine. One of our Covid vaccine candidates is in third phase of clinical trial. We are confident that a vaccine will be developed by end of this year," Harsh Vardhan said. The Health Minister spoke to reporters during an inauguration event. Harsh Vardhan inaugurated an NDRF 10-bedded makeshift hospital in Ghaziabad. On Saturday, India recorded highest-ever single day peak of 63,631 recoveries in 24 hours.

