Drive-in, home Covid test: After 10 lakh per day milestone, what India can do

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:27s - Published
India has crossed the major milestone of 10 lakh Covid tests per day.

The country has now tested over 3.5 crore samples in total, even as the Covid tally has crossed 29.75 lakh with over 55,700 deaths so far.

Over 22.22 lakh patients have been discharged so far with over 6.9 lakh active cases in the country.

The Union health minister, Harsh Vardhan, has claimed that India crossed the 10 lakh per day milestone around 6 weeks before schedule.

Commenting on the development, Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director - Internal Medicine at Max Healthcare, said it was 'huge', and that the country must continue to ramp up testing given the large population.

He advised that more testing facilities, including drive-in and home sample collection, should be set up, apart from changing policies to include testing of people without prescription as well.

Watch the full video for more.


