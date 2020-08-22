Homeless People In California Face Trifecta Of Doom

Constant exposure to bad air can leave unsheltered homeless people at risk for respiratory issues.

Homeless populations are already more likely to have health conditions, including respiratory issues like bronchitis and asthma.

According to HuffPost, homeless people in California now face a triple threat: air pollution, smoke from wildfires, and COVID-19.

Many unhoused people sleep in congregate settings like shelters or encampments where it can be hard to maintain social distancing.

Access to medical support is challenging, and following other preventive guidelines like wearing clean masks and washing hands often is quite difficult.

And while health experts recommend sleeping with open windows to prevent COVID-19 transmission, they also recommend closed windows to avoid smoke.