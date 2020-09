Stokes joins Livingston on one-year deal Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 weeks ago Stokes joins Livingston on one-year deal Former Celtic and Hibernian striker Anthony Stokes is relishing his return to the Scottish Premiership with Livingston after spending two years playing in Iran, Greece and Turkey. 0

Daily Record - Published on August 20, 2020





