Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms

Amid the stormy weather of the political landscape, Gulf Coast residents need to pay close attention to the actual weather in the coming days.

That's because not one, but two tropical systems could make landfall in the coming days.

CNN reports the first system to watch out for is Tropical Storm Laura, which is currently making its way over Puerto Rico.

It's expected to move northwest toward Hispaniola and Cuba over the next few days.