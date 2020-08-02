Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms
Video Credit:
Wochit News
- Duration: 00:41s - Published
6 minutes ago
Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms
Amid the stormy weather of the political landscape, Gulf Coast residents need to pay close attention to the actual weather in the coming days.
That's because not one, but two tropical systems could make landfall in the coming days.
CNN reports the first system to watch out for is Tropical Storm Laura, which is currently making its way over
Puerto Rico.
It's expected to move northwest toward Hispaniola and
Cuba over the next few days.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Today in History for August 17th Highlights of this day in history: Hurricane Camille hits Gulf Coast; President Clinton admits relationship with Monica Lewinsky; Gold found in Canada's Yukon;..
USATODAY.com
6 days ago
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, moved along Florida's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds but no longer posing a storm surge threat. This report produced by Chris Dignam. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:57 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Millions of Americans are on high alert along the Gulf Coast as two tropical storms are threatening...
CBS News - Published
43 minutes ago Also reported by •
CTV News
Two tropical systems could become nearly simultaneous threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast early next week....
SeattlePI.com - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
CBS News
The last time two cyclones were in the US Gulf of Mexico was in 2002, when Tropical Storm Fay and...
Jerusalem Post - Published
21 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources