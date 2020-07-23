Paris Hilton's School Scandal: Paris claims she was 'tortured' at school
Paris Hilton has alleged she experienced "continuous torture" whilst attending Provo Canyon School as a teenager.
Paris Hilton to share secret childhood trauma in new documentaryParis Hilton will reveal a previously undisclosed traumatic childhood experience in an upcoming documentary.
Paris Hilton's childhood traumaParis Hilton still has "nightmares" about a childhood trauma she experienced.
Paris Hilton 'nervous' about her documentary releaseParis Hilton is "nervous" for the public to see her 'This Is Paris' documentary series, because it sees her detail "personal and traumatic experiences".