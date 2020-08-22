Body of missing Detroit Fire sergeant recovered from Detroit River



Tweets about this Just a Person Body of missing Detroit Fire sergeant recovered from Detroit River 128 views•Aug 22, 2020 15 0 SHARE SAVE 9 minutes ago CornerStore Movie RIP Sivad Johnson #Detroithero Divers recover body of missing Detroit fire sergeant in Detroit River https://t.co/4xMiA84YOE via @freep 39 minutes ago Veronica Meadows A heartbreaking day for the Detroit Fire Dept. and family of Sgt. Sivad Johnson. His body was recovered this aftern… https://t.co/lDpgbPGeSs 57 minutes ago Rock Steady RT @freep: Divers recover body of missing Detroit fire sergeant in Detroit River https://t.co/ymoTkqZPqa 1 hour ago Detroit Free Press Divers recover body of missing Detroit fire sergeant in Detroit River https://t.co/ymoTkqZPqa 3 hours ago randy king Body of missing Detroit Fire sergeant recovered from Detroit River. This is SoSad. https://t.co/hvnwrXXHbc 3 hours ago Klynn Thank you for your valor. R.I.P Body of missing veteran fire department sergeant recovered from Detroit River https://t.co/AVscGo568d 4 hours ago Michigan Schools RT @Local4News: Breaking News update: The body of missing Detroit Fire Department Sergeant, Sivad Johnson, has been recovered. https://t.c… 4 hours ago