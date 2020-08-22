Just a Person Body of missing Detroit Fire sergeant recovered from Detroit River
128 views•Aug 22, 2020
15
0
SHARE
SAVE 9 minutes ago
CornerStore Movie RIP Sivad Johnson #Detroithero Divers recover body of missing Detroit fire sergeant in Detroit River https://t.co/4xMiA84YOE via @freep 39 minutes ago
Veronica Meadows A heartbreaking day for the Detroit Fire Dept. and family of Sgt. Sivad Johnson. His body was recovered this aftern… https://t.co/lDpgbPGeSs 57 minutes ago
Rock Steady RT @freep: Divers recover body of missing Detroit fire sergeant in Detroit River https://t.co/ymoTkqZPqa 1 hour ago
Detroit Free Press Divers recover body of missing Detroit fire sergeant in Detroit River https://t.co/ymoTkqZPqa 3 hours ago
randy king Body of missing Detroit Fire sergeant recovered from Detroit River. This is SoSad. https://t.co/hvnwrXXHbc 3 hours ago
Klynn Thank you for your valor. R.I.P
Body of missing veteran fire department sergeant recovered from Detroit River https://t.co/AVscGo568d 4 hours ago
Michigan Schools RT @Local4News: Breaking News update: The body of missing Detroit Fire Department Sergeant, Sivad Johnson, has been recovered. https://t.c… 4 hours ago
Search efforts continue for missing Detroit Fire sergeantSearch efforts continue for missing Detroit Fire sergeant