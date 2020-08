Top West African officials arrive in Mali after coup euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 20 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Top West African officials arrive in Mali after coup Top West African officials are arriving in Mali’s capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources President of Mali arrested in military coup The UN has condemned a military coup in Mali and called for the immediate release of several of the...

CBS News - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this