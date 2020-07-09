Global  
 

Don't Want To, Can't Make Me: Trump Begs Court To Stall Tax Return Subpoena

Lawyers for President Donald Trump are scrambling to figure out how to prevent the financial records of their client from being subpoenaed.

CNN reports Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request Friday for a federal appeals court to put a subpoena for his financial documents and tax returns on hold.

It's Trump's latest attempt to block prosecutors from gaining his financial records and tax returns from his long-time accountant Mazars USA.

US District Judge Victor Marrero denied Trump's request to put his decision dismissing the lawsuit on hold to allow the President's legal team time to appeal.

Trump's lawyers told the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals that a refusal of a stay would result in 'quintessential irreparable harm.'


