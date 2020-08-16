Global  
 

Sevilla return home triumphant with Europa League trophy

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Sevilla return home with the Europa League trophy having won the competition for a record-extending sixth time in Cologne a day earlier.


Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title [Video]

Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title

Sevilla fans go wild as they celebrate their side's 3-2 victory over Inter MIlan in the Europa League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:48Published

End of the line? Conte and Inter at a crossroads after one season

 Antonio Conte's future at Inter Milan looks increasingly uncertain after just one season, with the Italian coach hinting at his departure to rub salt in the..
WorldNews
Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest [Video]

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole GunnarSolskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in lastSunday’s semi-final in Cologne. Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening alongwith two other Britons following an incident in Mykonos, with the world’s mostexpensive defender appearing in court on Saturday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:22Published

Sevilla and the Europa League: Football’s greatest love story

 Cologne: Not even the coronavirus could stop Sevilla’s love affair with the Europa League. Never mind that the final was three months late and without fans,..
WorldNews
Players and fans celebrate as Sevilla arrives back at team hotel after Europa win [Video]

Players and fans celebrate as Sevilla arrives back at team hotel after Europa win

VIDEO SHOWS: SEVILLA PLAYERS AND FANS CELEBRATING EUROPA LEAGUE WIN AFTER TEAM ARRIVES AT THE TEAM HOTEL SHOWS: COLOGNE, GERMANY (AUGUST 21, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS SEVILLA TEAM BUS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:24Published

Sevilla´s Banega happy to leave ´the club of my life´ with Europa League trophy

Ever Banega felt mixed emotions after Sevilla’s Europa League triumph over Inter brought the...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Inter Milan 23/20 to beat Sevilla in Friday’s Europa League Final

Competition: Europa League Market: Inter Milan win Odds: 23/20 @ 888sport With the Europa League...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •talkSPORT


Sevilla vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

Manchester United face Sevilla in the semi-final of Europa League. This is the first time Manchester...
DNA - Published


Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel [Video]

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel

Sevilla players and fans continue the celebration on arrival at the team hotel in Duesseldorf after winning the Europa League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:24Published
Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan [Video]

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final [Video]

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Lautaro Martinez plays chief tormentor as Inter Milan claim a massive 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:27Published