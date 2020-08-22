Out With A Bang: Guest At Robert Trump's Funeral Party Punches Server In The Face

A guest who attended Robert Trump's funeral party got upset Friday night, and took it out on a restaurant worker at Washington, D.C.'s Fig & Olive restaurant.

According to Newser, the unnamed guest punched the Fig & Olive restaurant worker in the nose.

NBC News correspondent Geoff Bennett confirmed the incident by tweet, saying the mourner 'blindsided one of my servers.'

Pandemic restrictions limited guests to six per table—which meant a four-table party.

However, things got heated when restaurant management was forced to refuse entry to some late arrivals.

No one has been arrested.