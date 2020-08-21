WBZ Evening Forecast For August 22, 2020

Tri-Cities WX/ALERTS Good evening #TriCities! Currently it is 82℉ and Partly Cloudy, with a wind out of the Southwest at 3mph & a relati… https://t.co/XnY9V3MfTb 2 hours ago

Marc Ventresca RT @KTVL: More storms in the forecast as the August Complex, now 32 fires burn together into 20 fires, Friday evening. #CaliforniaFires htt… 3 hours ago

News 10 More storms in the forecast as the August Complex, now 32 fires burn together into 20 fires, Friday evening.… https://t.co/6tF5N0ZqiM 3 hours ago

Debbie Edwards RT @TCI_News: Weather forecast for the #TurksAndCaicos Islands for Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020: partly sunny with evening t-storms. #TropicalSt… 7 hours ago

mae RT @cloudmicweek: Forecast for Saturday, August 22nd: Clear Skies 🌙 A dark, glimmering night sky is the perfect backdrop for a fine evenin… 8 hours ago

Shelby Ohio Weather🌤 (North Central Ohio, Islands & Shoreline Evening & Overnight forecast for August 22, 2020) -… https://t.co/oynbH8MUHb 10 hours ago

Ann Dennin RT @JustinWeather: Weather And Tropical Update ⛅️🌧⛈🌀🌀 Local rain chances today and storms Sunday evening. Tropical Storms #Larua and #Marc… 10 hours ago