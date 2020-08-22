TDFN: Soddy Daisy at Red Bank

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 9 minutes ago

We didn't think this night would come, but here we are.

Teams certainly put the off in off-season because of the pandemic.

We're talking no spring practice, no 7-on-7's, no scrimmages, and no jamborees.

But at least we're getting football when it counts.

That would be the regular season.

It kicked off tonight, and we kick off our coverage with the annual grudge match between red bank and soddy daisy.

The lions whipped the trojans 38-7 in their opener last year.

Red bank carries another talented team into this season.

I mean, this red bank team is stacked.

Both leading rushers return for another year.

Including running back lumiere strickland.

Strickly business up the middle for the senior.

49-yard touchdown!

Red bank strikes early 7-0.

=== no problems for the new starting quarterback joseph blackmon either.

Look at this kid run.

Almost bests strickland.

He's just pushed out of bounds to give him a 40-yard run.

=== sets up this... the other returning play maker... reco trimble making the soddy defense tremble.

Casually gets in for the 8-yard score.

14-0 lions.

=== soddy daisy starts to turn things around in the second quarter.

Receiver lavelle coffey looses the ball.

Soddy hops on it.

=== quarterback isaac barnes throws the trojans into the endzone shortly after.

Reciever jordan conley on the other end.

14-6 red bank.

=== pretty much all the good from soddy tonight.

Another red