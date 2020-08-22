TDFN: Signal Mountain at East Hamilton
& zaxby's.
East hamilton and signal mountain have estabished a season-opening rivalry, and the hurricanes have enjoyed the braggin' rights for quite some time.
East ham has won the last five meetings, including a huge come-from-behind win a year ago.
The hurricanes fell behind 14-0 before scoring 59 unanswered points to get the victory.
Would the east hamilton offense soar over the eagles again tonight?
Look at that rainbow.
Signal mountain hopes it's not a hurricane warning..
=== signal mountain makes the first big play of the night.
Defensive back logan farr with a big hit, forcing a hurricane turnover.
=== qb duncan cannon moving the ball forward, but no luck for the eagle's first drive.
=== the hurricanes have better luck on the second drive.
Haynes eller throws one across the field to kaunyae burgans for a 19 yard pass.
=== eller looking to pass it off, can't find anyone.
He keeps the ball, and gains 10 yards.
=== two plays later, eller hands off to juandrick bullard, he finds the endzone.
Hurricanes up 7 to 0.
=== east hamilton wins 34 to 7.