East hamilton and signal mountain have estabished a season-opening rivalry, and the hurricanes have enjoyed the braggin' rights for quite some time.

East ham has won the last five meetings, including a huge come-from-behind win a year ago.

The hurricanes fell behind 14-0 before scoring 59 unanswered points to get the victory.

Would the east hamilton offense soar over the eagles again tonight?

Look at that rainbow.

Signal mountain hopes it's not a hurricane warning..

=== signal mountain makes the first big play of the night.

Defensive back logan farr with a big hit, forcing a hurricane turnover.

=== qb duncan cannon moving the ball forward, but no luck for the eagle's first drive.

=== the hurricanes have better luck on the second drive.

Haynes eller throws one across the field to kaunyae burgans for a 19 yard pass.

=== eller looking to pass it off, can't find anyone.

He keeps the ball, and gains 10 yards.

=== two plays later, eller hands off to juandrick bullard, he finds the endzone.

Hurricanes up 7 to 0.

=== east hamilton wins 34 to 7.