Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe wants to make history for France by winning the country's first Champions League title in 27 years when they face Bayern Munich in Sunday's final.

Signe Bruun's late winner gives Paris St-Germain victory over Arsenal in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals.

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview Champions League final match preview as PSG take on Bayern Munich.

Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng faces a late fitness test for Sunday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain but coach Hansi Flick says whatever the line-up he does not plan to radically change his team's tactics.

Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury Kylian Mbappe ruled out for three weeks after suffering an ankle during PSG's 1-0 French Cup victory over St Etienne last Friday.

By Simon Evans LISBON - Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could start Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig, as the French club target..

PSG train ahead of Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig Kylian Mbappe trains on Monday and could be fit for Paris St Germain's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

