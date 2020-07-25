Top 10 Creepiest Coincidence of the Century (So Far) Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:17s - Published 5 minutes ago Top 10 Creepiest Coincidence of the Century (So Far) These stories are almost too weird to believe. For this list, we’ll be looking at the eeriest instances of serendipity that have taken place since the year 2000. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend These stories are almost too weird to believe. For this list, we’ll be looking at the eeriest instances of serendipity that have taken place since the year 2000. Our countdown includes Devon Sawa’s Final Destination, Chris Benoit’s Wikipedia Page, The Simpsons Foresaw Trump's Presidency, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Best TV Shows of the Century (So Far)



The best TV shows of the century so far have redefined the medium. For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest TV shows that have so far aired in the 21st century. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 24:35 Published on July 25, 2020

