Hundreds of fire personnel continue to battle the CZU Lightning Complex Fire
Crews are working long shifts to save as many homes as they can, however, some have been taken by the flames
CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: Raw Video As Flames Consume Boulder Creek Homes Early SaturdayRaw Video As Flames Consume Boulder Creek Homes Early Saturday
CZU Lightning Complex Fires: Saturday Morning UpdateIn this excerpt of Saturday morning's briefing from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, Cal Fire officials said they made some progress by getting a fire break in the southern part of the fire, but noted..
Firefighters Battling CZU Lightning Complex Hampered by Residents Who Won't EvacuateAs the destruction spreads across the Bay Area some crews in the fire zone are encountering a new danger -- residents refusing to leave. Maria Medina reports. (8-21-20)