Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Passes Postal Service Bill

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:33s - Published
House Passes Postal Service Bill

House Passes Postal Service Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday approved a $25 billion spending plan for the Post Office.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Democrats Block Coronavirus Relief, Police Legislation After Pelosi Calls House Back For Postal Service Bill

One bill addresses coronavirus vaccine distribution
Daily Caller - Published

House passes $25B in 'emergency' Post Office funding, Trump threatens veto

The House of Representatives Saturday passed a $25 billion funding infusion to the United States...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxNewsyCBS News


Pelosi calls House back for postal service vote as Trump defends agency head

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling lawmakers back from recess for what she calls an "urgent" vote...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •MarketWatch



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rally in Denver to support the U.S. Postal Service [Video]

Rally in Denver to support the U.S. Postal Service

Coloradans held rallies to support the U.S. Postal Service Saturday ahead of a vote in which the House passed new funding for the USPS.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:54Published
What's next for the USPS in Western New York? [Video]

What's next for the USPS in Western New York?

Hours after Postmaster Louis DeJoy testified in front of the Senate and a day before the House will meet in Washington to vote on new legislation for the United States Postal Service, dozens of union..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:01Published
TikTok users are trying to save USPS by buying stamps [Video]

TikTok users are trying to save USPS by buying stamps

On August 17, TikTok account famous_neighbors shared a clip of two neighbors making their way to a local post office and purchasing a set of stamps.The video, which has since received nearly 388,000..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published