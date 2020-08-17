House Passes Postal Service Bill
The U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday approved a $25 billion spending plan for the Post Office.
Rally in Denver to support the U.S. Postal ServiceColoradans held rallies to support the U.S. Postal Service Saturday ahead of a vote in which the House passed new funding for the USPS.
What's next for the USPS in Western New York?Hours after Postmaster Louis DeJoy testified in front of the Senate and a day before the House will meet in Washington to vote on new legislation for the United States Postal Service, dozens of union..
TikTok users are trying to save USPS by buying stampsOn August 17, TikTok account famous_neighbors shared a clip of two neighbors making their way to a local post office and purchasing a set of stamps.The video, which has since received nearly 388,000..