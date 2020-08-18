Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s
Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte has asked for a rematch for the heavyweight title afterAlexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensationalfifth-round knock-out.

Whyte had dominated the opening four rounds and twicesent the 40-year-old Russian to the canvas.

But Povetkin turned the fight onits head with a ferocious left uppercut that ended the fight in an instant.


