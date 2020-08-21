U.S. Gulf Coast Seeing Historic Threat Of 2 Storms
Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are expected to become at least Category 1 hurricanes as they threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast.
According to CNN, the storms could impact the coastal regions in the coming days.
The first system being monitored..
