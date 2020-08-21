Global  
 

U.S. Gulf Coast Seeing Historic Threat Of 2 Storms

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are expected to become at least Category 1 hurricanes as they threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast.


2 tropical storms pose potential double threat to U.S. Gulf Coast

Two tropical storms advanced across the Caribbean on Saturday as potentially historic threats to the...
U.S. Gulf Coast threatened by simultaneous tropical storms

Two tropical stormjs advanced across the Caribbean Saturday as potentially historic threats to the...
Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms [Video]

Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms

Amid the stormy weather of the political landscape, Gulf Coast residents need to pay close attention to the actual weather in the coming days. That's because not one, but two tropical systems could..

Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms [Video]

Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms

Residents from Florida all the way to Texas are preparing for two tropical systems. According to CNN, the storms could impact the coastal regions in the coming days. The first system being monitored..

Impressive Tornado Forms Off the Coast [Video]

Impressive Tornado Forms Off the Coast

Occurred on August 19, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "I was looking at the sea and a circle began to form that later became this impressive tornado."

