Milwaukee Common Council members call out billboard company after it rejects message from Jay-Z's Team ROC

Nine members of the Milwaukee Common Council are calling for a billboard company to review its policies after it rejected a message from Jay-Z's social justice group about deadly police shootings.

Council members Kalif Rainey, Milele Coggs, Chantia Lewis, Russell Stamper, Cavalier Johnson, Nikiya Dodd, Ashanti Hamilton, Nik Kovac and Jose Perez sent out a statement that reads in part, "it is highly disturbing to learn that local billboard advertiser has rejected socially important ads relevant to the Black Lives Matter movement."