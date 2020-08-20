Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:44s - Published
LET HIM GO Movie - Kevin Costner, Diane Lane
LET HIM GO Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy.
When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.
Directed by Thomas Bezucha
starring Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart, Will Brittain
release date November 6, 2020
Let Him Go Trailer - Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches..