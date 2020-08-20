LET HIM GO Movie - Kevin Costner, Diane Lane

Global  
 

LET HIM GO Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy.

When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Directed by Thomas Bezucha starring Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart, Will Brittain release date November 6, 2020


