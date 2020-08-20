The Right Stuff Trailer

The Right Stuff - Official Trailer - Disney+ Plot synopsis: The eight-episode, scripted series takes a clear-eyed look at what would become America's first "reality show," as ambitious astronauts and their families become instant celebrities in a competition that could kill them or make them immortal.

At the height of the Cold War in 1959, the Soviet Union dominates the space race.

To combat a national sentiment of fear and decline, the U.S. government conceives of NASA's Project Mercury, igniting a space race with the Soviets and making instant celebrities of a handful of the military's most accomplished test pilots.

These individuals, who come to be known as the Mercury Seven, are forged into heroes long before they have achieved a single heroic act.

The nation's best engineers estimate they need several decades to make it into outer space.

They are given two years.

Starring Patrick J.

Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O'Donoghue, Nora Zehetner, Eloise Mumford, Shannon Lucio, Aaron Staton, James Lafferty, Micah Stock, Michael Trotter, Jackson Pace, Eric Ladin, Patrick Fischler release date October 9, 2020 (on Disney Plus and National Geographic)