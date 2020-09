Juliepiemonte RT @Chris43912315: @juliepiemonte Accepting cuties sexualized images of kids leads to more movies like this one that is literally a P3D0 mo… 4 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn RT @Variety: #CriticalThinking follows five chess wizards from Miami Jackson High who became the first inner-city chess team to win the Nat… 4 hours ago

Think About It @juliepiemonte Accepting cuties sexualized images of kids leads to more movies like this one that is literally a P3… https://t.co/XqLuLa22AB 4 hours ago

♯ Kanija𖧵⁷ ! ☽ ❂ || Check my pinned 📌 RT @miggsboson: Ok so the Netflix Cuties movie. I did some research and the director is a French Senegalese Black woman who is pulls from… 4 hours ago

Monica RT @NicoleArbour: Just so we’re like, all in the same page... The guy who gave the pedofile movie Cuties an award at Sundance was charged… 5 hours ago

Luis A. Mendez That Cuties movie is out on Netflix, I'll be saving it for a pretty quiet weekend of movies next week, want to judge it for myself 6 hours ago