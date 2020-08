The Batman movie - DC FanDome Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:24s - Published 5 minutes ago The Batman movie - DC FanDome The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser - Plot synopsis: From Warner Bros. Pictures comes THE BATMAN, with director Matt Reeves at the helm and with Robert Pattinson starring as Gotham City's vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne... directed by Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright release date October 1, 2021 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marcus Striplin RT @IGN: Concept art for The Flash’s new suit and (possibly) Michael Keaton’s returning Batman was revealed during a #DCFanDome panel. 🦇⚡ h… 5 seconds ago ChristopherLeeMetts RT @DEADLINE: ‘The Batman’ HBO Max Series To Take Place In ‘Year One’ Prior To Matt Reeves Movie – DC FanDome https://t.co/GwqPVsbK8s https… 49 seconds ago IGN Concept art for The Flash’s new suit and (possibly) Michael Keaton’s returning Batman was revealed during a… https://t.co/1uAlNC6bvT 2 minutes ago