Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:44s
Zack Snyder’s Justice League - Official Teaser - HBO Max Plot synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.

Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat.

But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Directed by Zack Snyder starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Jesse Eisenberg, Henry Cavill release date 2021 (on HBO MAX)


Watch the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut

Watch the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut After years of campaigning from fans, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will see the light of day —...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •newKerala.com


Fans cannot contain their excitement after seeing new glimpse of Snyder Cut from 'Justice League'; here's proof

Fans got a glimpse of Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League and they are excited for the same
DNA - Published

Justice League Snyder Cut teaser: Zack Snyder’s version of DC movie doesn’t impress


Indian Express - Published


Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max - DC FanDome Teaser Trailer [Video]

Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max - DC FanDome Teaser Trailer

Check out the DC FanDome teaser trailer for the HBO Max superhero movie Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as Snyder Cut. It stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:30Published
'He was abusive': Ray Fisher slams Joss Whedon's conduct on the set of Justice League [Video]

'He was abusive': Ray Fisher slams Joss Whedon's conduct on the set of Justice League

'Justice League' star Ray Fisher has alleged Joss Whedon was "abusive" and "gross" on the set of the movie.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:15Published