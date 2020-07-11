Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:35s - Published
The Honeymoon Phase Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Down on their luck and needing some quick cash, struggling young lovers Tom and Eve lie about their relationship in order to enter THE MILLENNIUM PROJECT, an experiment for married couples run by the mysterious Director and Handler.

With the promise of $50,000, Tom and Eve must survive 30-days isolated together in a futuristic smart home, while the researchers attempt to determine why couples fall out of love.

Over the course of their stay, Eve begins a violent descent into madness as she questions if her lover really is the man she thinks he is.


