Crews Statewide Battling Wildfires, President Trump Approves Federal Funding For California Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Crews Statewide Battling Wildfires, President Trump Approves Federal Funding For California In response to other wildfires burning throughout California, President Donald Trump on Saturday also approved disaster declaration to make federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo. Laurie Perez reports. 0

