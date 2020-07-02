‘Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devils’: Chouhan’s jibe at Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath over reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Chouhan said reciting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils.

"Kamal Nath was chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils.

Jyotiraditya Scindia supported truth during Article 370’s abrogation.

Scindia supported Ram temple construction for the people," Chouhan said.

Kamal Nath had organized Hanuman Chalisa path on August 4.

The Hanuman Chalisa path was done before Ram Temple bhoomi pujan.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also slammed Congress.

Scindia said that Congress doesn’t deserve to be in power.

"Congress leader apologized for not being able to control sand mafia.

Cong has no right to be in power if they can’t control corruption.

Scindia family has always opted for the path of truth.

Jyotiraditya Scindia won’t sit quietly if there is injustice," he said.