Mali coup leaders meet mediators seeking return to civilian rule

Mali coup leaders meet mediators seeking return to civilian rule

Mali coup leaders meet mediators seeking return to civilian rule

First meeting between mutineers and ECOWAS delegate led by Nigeria's former President Jonathan lasted for 20 minutes.


Top West African officials arrive in Mali after coup [Video]

Top West African officials arrive in Mali after coup

Top West African officials are arriving in Mali’s capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule.View on euronews

U.S. halts military cooperation in Mali [Video]

U.S. halts military cooperation in Mali

The United States said on Friday it had suspended cooperation with Mali's military in response to the overthrow of the president, as thousands gathered in the capital to celebrate the junta's takeover. Edward Baran reports.

Mali coup: Thousands take to Bamako streets to celebrate

 President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was forced to resign on Tuesday after being detained by soldiers.
Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support [Video]

Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support

ECOWAS has moved to suspend the country from its decision-making body, with neighbours closing borders as the UN urged the immediate release of arrested government members.

Mutiny by Mali troops condemned by Ecowas and France

 Gunfire has been heard at an army base, and a government-owned building has been torched.
West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation [Video]

West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation

Regional body warns of sanctions against those opposing efforts to end the country's political crisis.

Scattered protests in Mali after crisis mediation falters [Video]

Scattered protests in Mali after crisis mediation falters

Opposition spurns ECOWAS mission as list of reform proposals excludes President Keita's resignation, a key demand.

Ballet boy brings hope to poor community

 A talented 11-year-old Nigerian boy who has won a ballet scholarship in the U.S. after a cellphone video of him dancing in the rain went viral, has spoken of his..
Nigerian ballet dancer Anthony Mmesoma Madu gets scholarship following viral video

 An 11-year-old Nigerian boy, whose ballet dancing in the rain went viral, is offered a scholarship in the US.
Mpape Crushed Rock: Nigerians flock to new beauty spot

 Nigeria's Mpape Crushed Rock is an unlikely tourist sensation for fun-seekers near the capital, Abuja.
Nigerian police rescue Kano man locked up in his parents' garage

 The emaciated aged 30 had been left for at least three years without proper care, police say.
West Africa: West African Leaders Add to Pressure On Mali After Coup

[Vanguard] West African leaders arrived in Mali on Saturday to try to push for a speedy return to...
