Sushant death: CBI continues questioning Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:16s - Published
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued questioning Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

CBI has been recording statements in DRDO guest house at Santacruz (East).

Siddharth Pithani is the housemate while Neeraj Singh is the cook of late actor.

Pithani and Singh are the main witnesses who were present in the house at the time of actor's death.

Forensic experts and a Mumbai police team have also reached DRDO guest house.

Two other teams of CBI left DRDO guest house at around 11am.

CBI will also question the key maker who opened Sushant's room.

On Saturday, forensic experts and CBI officials visited Sushant's residence.

The experts recreated the crime scene in presence of Pithani and Singh.

CBI officials had visited Cooper Hospital to meet doctors who conducted autopsy.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.


Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned [Video]

Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been handed over the responsibility to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has started its investigation in Mumbai. A CBI team questioned the late actor’s cook at the DRDO and IAF guest house in suburban Santa Cruz, where the visiting probe team members are staying. Meanwhile, another team of the probe agency visited the Bandra police station to get documents related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Th CBI team is now likely to record the statements of the people linked to the case. They The actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on 14th June. Susequent probe into the case had led to a big war of words between the Mumbai and the Bihar police over jurisdiction. The Supreme Court had later asked CBI to probe all cases linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. This decision was also welcomed by Sushant Singh’s amily members who said thay are confident they will get justice. Watch this video for all the details.

Watch: Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail's residence [Video]

Watch: Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail's residence

Actor Sohail Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai. Sohail's family including brother Salman Khan attended celebrations. Arbaaz Khan also visited along with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. The duo was seen posing for shutterbugs outside Sohail's place. Helen also came for 'Ganpati darshan' on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the Khan family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri were seen taking part in celebrations. The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, majorly in Maharashtra. Devotees visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. This year, festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to Covid-19 pandemic. Priests were seen performing 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning masks. MHA has issued guidelines, prohibiting large congregations. Police have tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.

Watch: Ekta Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu spotted in Mumbai [Video]

Watch: Ekta Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu were spotted among others. Ekta Kapoor was snapped at Shani temple in Juhu while Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif were spotted In Bandra. Sophie Choudry and Arunoday Singh were snapped at Foodhall. Aayush Sharma was spotted at a gym in Juhu. Karishma Tanna and Krystle D'Souza were snapped in Juhu. While Ameesha Patel was spotted visiting a temple in Juhu, Taapsee Pann was snapped at Juhu's Kromakay salon. Manjot singh was spotted at Mumbai airport.

