Sushant death: CBI continues questioning Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued questioning Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

CBI has been recording statements in DRDO guest house at Santacruz (East).

Siddharth Pithani is the housemate while Neeraj Singh is the cook of late actor.

Pithani and Singh are the main witnesses who were present in the house at the time of actor's death.

Forensic experts and a Mumbai police team have also reached DRDO guest house.

Two other teams of CBI left DRDO guest house at around 11am.

CBI will also question the key maker who opened Sushant's room.

On Saturday, forensic experts and CBI officials visited Sushant's residence.

The experts recreated the crime scene in presence of Pithani and Singh.

CBI officials had visited Cooper Hospital to meet doctors who conducted autopsy.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.