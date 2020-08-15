'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory

Global  
 

Paris St Germain fans are daring to dream they can win the Champions League for the first time when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.


'The best team v the best player' - what could decide Champions League final?

 BBC Radio 5 Live's European football experts discuss who will win the 2020 Champions League final between Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich.
BBC News
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG [Video]

Mbappe ready to make history with PSG

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe wants to make history for France by winning the country's first Champions League title in 27 years when they face Bayern Munich in Sunday's final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:24Published
Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan [Video]

Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan

Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng faces a late fitness test for Sunday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain but coach Hansi Flick says whatever the line-up he does not plan to radically change his team's tactics.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 09:03Published
PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview [Video]

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

Champions League final match preview as PSG take on Bayern Munich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Can you name all 17 Champions League-winning managers?

 Can can you name every manager to have won the Champions League since 1992?
BBC News

Champions League: The man who made an anthem that inspires Messi

 Composer Tony Britten was told "the music has become as iconic to football as red is to Coca-Cola".
BBC News

It´s not a failure if PSG miss out on Champions League glory – Herrera

Ander Herrera insists “it wouldn’t be a failure” if Paris Saint-Germain did not lift...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Thiago Silva unsure of next club but keen to sign off at PSG with Champions League success

Thiago Silva is eager to end his trophy-laden eight-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain with Champions...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Kimmich: CL final is special [Video]

Kimmich: CL final is special

Joshua Kimmich is looking forward to the chance to win club football's biggest prize when Bayern Munich face PSG in the Champions League final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Lisbon resembles ghost town ahead of Champions League ghost match final [Video]

Lisbon resembles ghost town ahead of Champions League ghost match final

The quiet streets of Lisbon Lisbon resemble a tourist city out of season on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:16Published
Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG [Video]

Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG

Bayern Munich fans believe the German champions will claim a sixth European Cup when they play Paris St Germain in Sunday's Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:46Published