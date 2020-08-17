Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published
California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

Nearly two dozen massive wildfires continued to ravage parts of California on Saturday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said.

Edward Baran reports.


Dry Thunderstorms Could Accelerate the California Wildfires

 Lightning, erratic winds and no rain would make it even tougher for firefighters to battle some of the largest blazes in state history.
NYTimes.com

Golden State Killer: Connecting the dots in the search for elusive California criminal

 How has it taken 40 years to get the full picture of the devastation that the East Area Rapist/Original Night Stalker – now known as the Golden State Killer..
CBS News

On the trail of the Golden State Killer

 Orange County D.A. Investigator Erika Hutchcraft takes CBS News' Tracy Smith to one of the neighborhoods where the Golden State Killer struck, around murder..
CBS News

Nearly 1 million acres are burning due to wildfires across California, official says

 (CNN)Wildfires in California have burned through nearly 1 million acres -- and there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters struggle to contain the..
WorldNews

Other states help California battle huge wildfires

 As wildfires rage across Northern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is seeking assistance from around the country. Cal Fire says there are nearly 12,000..
USATODAY.com

At least 5 dead in California fires; tens of thousands forced to flee

 At least four people were killed in a massive wildfire burning in Northern California that grew by more than 80,000 acres Thursday, the state firefighting agency..
WorldNews

Hot, dry and dangerous: Firefighters are battling 29 wildfires across California amid triple-digit temperatures

 There are 29 active fires across the state as of Monday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
 
USATODAY.com

U.S. halts military cooperation in Mali [Video]

U.S. halts military cooperation in Mali

The United States said on Friday it had suspended cooperation with Mali's military in response to the overthrow of the president, as thousands gathered in the capital to celebrate the junta's takeover. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published
Mauritius arrests captain of oil spill ship [Video]

Mauritius arrests captain of oil spill ship

Mauritius has arrested the captain of a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground off its coast, causing a devastating oil spill in one of the world's most pristine maritime environments, police said on Tuesday. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Hollywood slow to restart amid global crisis [Video]

Hollywood slow to restart amid global crisis

As home-bound audiences eagerly await new programming during the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood has been slow to get cameras rolling again. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

California wildfires: Trump declares major disaster

One fire tearing through the state is the third largest California has ever seen.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Zee News


California Fires Spread, Scorching Over 600 Square Miles

California Fires Spread, Scorching Over 600 Square Miles Watch VideoCalifornia continues to be ablaze in another extreme fire season. Scores of active...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Firefighting Crews Make Slow Progress With California Wildfires

Fire crews made slow progress Saturday battling some of the largest wildfires in California history,...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Newsom says California battling 560 wildfires [Video]

Newsom says California battling 560 wildfires

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday said his state has requested assistance from Canada and Australia, as well as ten U.S. states to help fight roughly 560 blazes.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID [Video]

California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID

Even for a state prone to natural disasters, California's had a catastrophic week. At least four people have died as a result of the wildfires exploding in the northern and central areas. This is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Massive Wildfires Transform California Wine Country into a Hellscape [Video]

Massive Wildfires Transform California Wine Country into a Hellscape

As a heat wave rolls through the westren United States, California and Colorado have been battling intense wildfires this week.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published