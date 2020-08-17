California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

Nearly two dozen massive wildfires continued to ravage parts of California on Saturday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said.

Hollywood slow to restart amid global crisis As home-bound audiences eagerly await new programming during the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood has been slow to get cameras rolling again. Edward Baran reports.

Mauritius arrests captain of oil spill ship Mauritius has arrested the captain of a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground off its coast, causing a devastating oil spill in one of the world's most pristine maritime environments, police said on Tuesday. Edward Baran reports.

U.S. halts military cooperation in Mali The United States said on Friday it had suspended cooperation with Mali's military in response to the overthrow of the president, as thousands gathered in the capital to celebrate the junta's takeover. Edward Baran reports.

There are 29 active fires across the state as of Monday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

At least four people were killed in a massive wildfire burning in Northern California that grew by more than 80,000 acres Thursday, the state firefighting agency..

As wildfires rage across Northern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is seeking assistance from around the country. Cal Fire says there are nearly 12,000..

(CNN)Wildfires in California have burned through nearly 1 million acres -- and there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters struggle to contain the..

Orange County D.A. Investigator Erika Hutchcraft takes CBS News' Tracy Smith to one of the neighborhoods where the Golden State Killer struck, around murder..

How has it taken 40 years to get the full picture of the devastation that the East Area Rapist/Original Night Stalker – now known as the Golden State Killer..

Lightning, erratic winds and no rain would make it even tougher for firefighters to battle some of the largest blazes in state history.

Watch VideoCalifornia continues to be ablaze in another extreme fire season. Scores of active...

One fire tearing through the state is the third largest California has ever seen.