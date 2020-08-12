Global  
 

QAnon inspired protesters march through New York calling for action on child abuse

Dozens of QAnon-inspired protesters marched through New York on Saturday (August 22nd) calling on the authorities to take action on child abuse.

The event saw marchers holding signs reading "Save Our Children." QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory alleging a secret plot by a supposed "deep state" against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

QAnon has accused many liberal Hollywood actors, Democratic politicians, and high-ranking officials of being members of an international child sex trafficking ring.


