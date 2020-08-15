Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:45s - Published
Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final

Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final

It's Champions League final day with a difference as only a handful of fans descend on Lisbon for Sunday's match between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory [Video]

'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory

Paris St Germain fans are daring to dream they can win the Champions League for the first time when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:04Published

Can you name all 17 Champions League-winning managers?

 Can can you name every manager to have won the Champions League since 1992?
BBC News

'The best team v the best player' - what could decide Champions League final?

 BBC Radio 5 Live's European football experts discuss who will win the 2020 Champions League final between Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich.
BBC News
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG [Video]

Mbappe ready to make history with PSG

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe wants to make history for France by winning the country's first Champions League title in 27 years when they face Bayern Munich in Sunday's final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:24Published

Lisbon Lisbon Capital of Portugal

Lisbon resembles ghost town ahead of Champions League ghost match final [Video]

Lisbon resembles ghost town ahead of Champions League ghost match final

The quiet streets of Lisbon Lisbon resemble a tourist city out of season on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:16Published
Anticipation grows in Lisbon on the eve of UEFA Champions League final [Video]

Anticipation grows in Lisbon on the eve of UEFA Champions League final

On the eve of the Champions League final, tourists and Bayern Munich and PSG supporters gathered on Saturday at Lisbon's Praca Dom Pedro IV, in the city centre, where a giant replica of the trophy is displayed.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Sonae ditches partnership with Angola's dos Santos in Portugal's NOS

 LISBON — Portugal’s Sonae has moved to strengthen its position in local telecoms firm NOS by increasing its stake and ditching a partnership with Isabel dos..
WorldNews
Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final [Video]

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final

The club eased to a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in a one-sided semi-final in Lisbon on Tuesday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan [Video]

Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan

Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng faces a late fitness test for Sunday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain but coach Hansi Flick says whatever the line-up he does not plan to radically change his team's tactics.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 09:03Published

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

Related news from verified sources

Guardiola can enhance Man City legacy with Champions League win – Cole

Pep Guardiola can enhance his Manchester City legacy by guiding the club to Champions League glory,...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Jason Cundy hopes ‘tacky’ Paris Saint-Germain lose Champions League final against Bayern Munich

Jason Cundy really wants Paris Saint-Germain to lose the Champions League final. The Ligue 1...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


Bayern´s Neuer saddened to see German rival Ter Stegen concede eight goals

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said he was saddened to see German rival and Barcelona...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview [Video]

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

Champions League final match preview as PSG take on Bayern Munich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG [Video]

Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG

Bayern Munich fans believe the German champions will claim a sixth European Cup when they play Paris St Germain in Sunday's Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:46Published
Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss [Video]

Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte apologises to fans and to the club for their3-2 Europa League final loss against Sevilla.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published