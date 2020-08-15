Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final

On the eve of the Champions League final, tourists and Bayern Munich and PSG supporters gathered on Saturday at Lisbon's Praca Dom Pedro IV, in the city centre, where a giant replica of the trophy is displayed.View on euronews
Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng faces a late fitness test for Sunday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain but coach Hansi Flick says whatever the line-up he does not plan to radically change his team's tactics.