Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: 77,000 residents driven from their homes in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:23s - Published
CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: 77,000 residents driven from their homes in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties
77,000 residents driven from their homes in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CZU Lightning Complex Fire rages in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties

Multiple wildfires are burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. Cal Fire is referring to them...
SFGate - Published

‘Huge, irrecoverable loss’: Fires threaten Santa Cruz County wineries

At least five wineries are in or near the evacuation zones for the CZU Lightning Complex fires...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

OurFutureBot

OurFuture - BOT RT @AssaadRazzouk: California wildfires facts - 560 simultaneously - All 40m residents advised to be prepared to evacuate. ALL of them - 7… 5 hours ago

CrowdedHead

CrowdedHead RT @abc7newsbayarea: The #CZULightningComplex fire is only 5% contained and there are more than 24,000 structures threatened, @CAL_FIRE say… 5 hours ago

abc7newsbayarea

ABC7 News The #CZULightningComplex fire is only 5% contained and there are more than 24,000 structures threatened, @CAL_FIRE… https://t.co/tVs5UoUGZo 6 hours ago

dawnrhaney

Dawn Haney RT @beachboardwalk: CZU Lightning Complex Fire has had a devastating impact on our community. More than 66,000 residents displaced & thousa… 7 hours ago

jlints58

Jerry Lints RT @KPIXtv: Up and down the west side of Highway 101, Saturday was another day for residents to follow the expanding evacuation zones as sh… 9 hours ago

rishikumar1

Rishi Kumar 🇺🇸 ✊🏿 #BlackLivesMatter Thunderstorms is in the forecast for parts of Bay Area tomorrow. The CZU August Lightning Complex Fire that is burn… https://t.co/Dbw0VJgvRx 10 hours ago

KasoKim

Kim Kaso RT @LMartinezNews: Taken near Dry Creek Rd- the #WalbridgeFire continues to burn west of Healdsburg. It now stands at 43,286 acres. @CALFIR… 11 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Up and down the west side of Highway 101, Saturday was another day for residents to follow the expanding evacuation… https://t.co/aI09xpvrIk 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Crews Statewide Battling Wildfires, President Trump Approves Federal Funding For California [Video]

Crews Statewide Battling Wildfires, President Trump Approves Federal Funding For California

In response to other wildfires burning throughout California, President Donald Trump on Saturday also approved disaster declaration to make federal funding available to affected individuals in the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:20Published
CZU Lightning Complex Fires Claim More Homes in Santa Cruz Mountains [Video]

CZU Lightning Complex Fires Claim More Homes in Santa Cruz Mountains

Da Lin reports from the evacuated town of Felton with latest on the firefight. (8-22-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:59Published
Hundreds of fire personnel continue to battle the CZU Lightning Complex Fire [Video]

Hundreds of fire personnel continue to battle the CZU Lightning Complex Fire

Crews are working long shifts to save as many homes as they can, however, some have been taken by the flames

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 01:43Published