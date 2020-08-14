Gigi Hadid hails 'special' Dua Lipa in birthday post

Dua Lipa says here career is about 'much more' than her music



Dua Lipa has opened up about how she views her career as "much more" than her music. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago

First Stream (08/14/20): New Music From Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa | Billboard



First Stream (08/14/20): New Music From Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa | Billboard Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 02:31 Published 2 weeks ago