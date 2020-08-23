CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: Raw video wildfire ravages Big Basin State Park

SC “Takin’ It to the Streets” RT @ABC: The LNU Lightning Complex Fire caused the skies to turn orange above Davenport, California. The fire has burned more than 124,000… 2 hours ago

Jorge RT @ABC7NY: EXPLOSIVE GROWTH OF LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE: Timelapse video shows large plumes of smoke rising from terrain in Sonoma Count… 2 hours ago

Roni RT @CALFIRECZU: If you would like to receive email updates from CAL FIRE CZU regarding the San Mateo-Santa Cruz August Lightning Complex fi… 5 hours ago

Z RT @MagicZoetrope: #SCULightningComplexFire 🔥 now is the third largest wildfire in California history and today the 339,000 acre blaze is… 6 hours ago

Daniel Kraft, MD Useful for tracking #CZU and other #CalFires - via @sfchronicle Fire Tracker —> https://t.co/xDlFWevTTH https://t.co/vTmG2N7Mu7 7 hours ago

Danny P RT @SVNewsAlerts: Frightening video shows a firefighting crew driving through a raging wildfire during an 'initial attack' on the LNU Light… 8 hours ago