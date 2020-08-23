Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: Raw video wildfire ravages Big Basin State Park

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 07:11s - Published
CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: Raw video wildfire ravages Big Basin State Park
Raw video wildfire ravages Big Basin State Park

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SherryCarlin1

SC “Takin’ It to the Streets” RT @ABC: The LNU Lightning Complex Fire caused the skies to turn orange above Davenport, California. The fire has burned more than 124,000… 2 hours ago

bronxfanatic

Jorge RT @ABC7NY: EXPLOSIVE GROWTH OF LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE: Timelapse video shows large plumes of smoke rising from terrain in Sonoma Count… 2 hours ago

QaloRoni

Roni RT @CALFIRECZU: If you would like to receive email updates from CAL FIRE CZU regarding the San Mateo-Santa Cruz August Lightning Complex fi… 5 hours ago

IronFalcon77

Z RT @MagicZoetrope: #SCULightningComplexFire 🔥 now is the third largest wildfire in California history and today the 339,000 acre blaze is… 6 hours ago

ranganaathan

रंगा - ரங்கா Iyengar RT @Indsamachar: Aerial footage of the San Mateo-Santa Cruz August Lightning Complex fires. Video Courtesy - @CAL_FIRE #CALFireCZU #Calfi… 7 hours ago

daniel_kraft

Daniel Kraft, MD Useful for tracking #CZU and other #CalFires - via @sfchronicle Fire Tracker —> https://t.co/xDlFWevTTH https://t.co/vTmG2N7Mu7 7 hours ago

DannyP26748616

Danny P RT @SVNewsAlerts: Frightening video shows a firefighting crew driving through a raging wildfire during an 'initial attack' on the LNU Light… 8 hours ago

NENEEV1

Nene Evans GLN RT @Iam360WISE: CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: Raw Video As Flames Consume Boulder Creek Homes Early Saturday https://t.co/OHUJZyjvYh #360Wise… 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: 77,000 residents driven from their homes in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties [Video]

CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: 77,000 residents driven from their homes in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties

77,000 residents driven from their homes in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:23Published
CZU Lightning Complex Fires Claim More Homes in Santa Cruz Mountains [Video]

CZU Lightning Complex Fires Claim More Homes in Santa Cruz Mountains

Da Lin reports from the evacuated town of Felton with latest on the firefight. (8-22-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:59Published
Shifting Wind Pushes Walbridge Fire Toward North Bay Communities [Video]

Shifting Wind Pushes Walbridge Fire Toward North Bay Communities

Up and down the west side of Highway 101, shifting winds pushed the Walbridge Fire toward Healdsburg and Geyserville and the evacuation areas grew in size. Wilson Walker reports. (8-22-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:42Published