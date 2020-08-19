‘Asked him to stop’: Wife of suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi

The wife of a suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested from Delhi on Friday night, said her husband had stored gunpowder and other explosive materials at their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur.

She said she had warned Mohd Mustakeem Khan, alias Abu Yusuf, against doing so but he told her not to stop him, news agency ANI cited her as saying.

According to ANI, the woman said she wished her husband, who according to police had planned to carry out terror strikes in Delhi’s crowded areas on the instruction of his handlers in Afghanistan, could be forgiven.

“I have four kids.

Where will I go?” she said.

Yusuf was arrested near Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area after a brief firing with the police.

He was arrested with two IEDs.

