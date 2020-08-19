‘Asked him to stop’: Wife of suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi
The wife of a suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested from Delhi on Friday night, said her husband had stored gunpowder and other explosive materials at their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur.
She said she had warned Mohd Mustakeem Khan, alias Abu Yusuf, against doing so but he told her not to stop him, news agency ANI cited her as saying.
According to ANI, the woman said she wished her husband, who according to police had planned to carry out terror strikes in Delhi’s crowded areas on the instruction of his handlers in Afghanistan, could be forgiven.
“I have four kids.
Where will I go?” she said.
Yusuf was arrested near Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area after a brief firing with the police.
Delhi police briefed on the operation where they caught suspected ISIS operative on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell Pramod Khushwaha said the suspected operative was planning to enter Delhi during August 15 but couldn’t do it due to heavy security. The suspected operative has been identified as Abu Yusuf, who was caught with two IEDs from Delhi’s Ridge Road following a brief exchange of fire. “Khan was to come to Delhi around August 15 to carry out terror strikes… Now, he felt the security could be lax so he could come here. But he was nabbed,” Khushwaha said. “After planting IEDs, his plan was to wait for fresh instructions and then the next plan was to carry out fidayeen attacks. But he was not told about when and where the strike was to be carried out. A terror strike has been averted due to this operation," Kushwah added. “We had been conducting surveillance on him through sources. We also found he was in touch with ISIS and directly in touch with its commanders.” Watch the full video for more details.
A suspected operative of Islamic State has been arrested by special cell of Delhi Police. The man was arrested after a shootout in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area late on Friday. Police said that they have also recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the man's possession. Police identified him as Abdul Yusuf Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Police had received information about Khan's movement in the ridge area between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh. Following the tip-off, police laid a trap to nab the Khan. "There was an exchange of fire after which he was arrested. He was a lone wolf who had planned an attack in the national capital. We have recovered a pistol and two IEDs from him. We will share more details during the day," Pramod Kuswaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said. National Security Guard (NSG) commandos have been deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has also reached the spot. They will analyse the contents of the IEDs recovered, police said. After the arrest, the man has been brought to Special Cell office in Lodhi Colony.
