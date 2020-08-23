Face masks depicting Jesus sell out outside Philippines church

Face maks depicting Jesus are proving a massive hit in the Philippines.

The protective gear with an image of the Black Nazarene was completely sold out outside Quiapo Church in Manila today (August 23rd).

Wearing masks became mandatory in Metro Manila from August 19th.

The Philippines is a religious country where 80 per cent of people are Catholics.

The Catholic Church has great influence on Philippine society and politics.