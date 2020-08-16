Thousands protest in Minsk against Lukashenko election

Global  
 

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Demonstrations continued to sweep Belarus on Sunday as thousands of people gathered in the capital Minsk in the latest protest against the country's longtime ruler, President Alexander Lukashenko.View on euronews


Belarus opposition holds mass rally in Minsk despite ban

 Tens of thousands gather in Minsk, as pressure on President Lukashenko shows no sign of easing.
BBC News

Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

 Belarus was bracing Sunday for more mass protests against strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has ordered the army to defend the country's territorial integrity..
WorldNews
I would repeat Belarus presidential election, Ukraine's leader Zelensky says [Video]

I would repeat Belarus presidential election, Ukraine's leader Zelensky says

Exclusive: Volodymyr Zelensky says if Lukashenko were 'confident' of his chances, he would hold a fresh election in a month and permit foreign observersView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published

Women form solidarity lines in Minsk

 Hundreds of women formed a line of solidarity in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Saturday in protest at the police crackdown on demonstrators following the..
USATODAY.com

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment...
CBS News

Belarus protests: Minsk still in revolt after week of fear, pride and hope

 Protesters remain defiant but there is a sense of foreboding as embattled Lukashenko digs in “During this week, we have lived many lives,” Maria Kolesnikova,..
WorldNews

UK 'strengthening' Belarus dictatorship's army with military training

 British military instructors have given advanced command courses to Belarusian officers
Independent

Belarus mum's search for detained teenage poll observer

 Darina, 19, was seized while monitoring voting in the disputed election. Her mum couldn't find her.
BBC News

Tens of thousands rally in Minsk as Lukashenko vows to stay on

Tens of thousands rally in Minsk as Lukashenko vows to stay on Tens of thousands of Belarusians rallied in Minsk today in the biggest demonstration yet against a...
WorldNews - Published

Thousands gather in Minsk for biggest protest in Belarus history

Belarusians chanting "Step down!" filled the centre of the capital Minsk on Sunday in the biggest...
SBS - Published Also reported by •newKerala.com


Belarus protesters hold 'historic' rally as Alexander Lukashenko vows to stay on

Belarusians chanting “Step down!” filled the centre of the capital Minsk on Sunday in the biggest...
SBS - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comWorldNews



Tens of thousands gather in Minsk for biggest protest in Belarus history – video [Video]

Tens of thousands gather in Minsk for biggest protest in Belarus history – video

Belarusians assemble en masse in Minsk as an extraordinary week of rising sentiment comes to a close. 'I made my choice and my vote was thrown in the bin, so I'll keep coming out until our president..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 00:53Published
Protesters gather for 10th consecutive day in Belarus [Video]

Protesters gather for 10th consecutive day in Belarus

Belarusians took to the streets and gathered in Minsk's Independence Square on August 18 to take part in the country's 10th continuous day of protest. The country has been wrapped up in multiple..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:57Published
Belarusian protesters rally at detention centre holding opposition leader's husband [Video]

Belarusian protesters rally at detention centre holding opposition leader's husband

Protesters gathered outside the detention centre holding Sergei Tikhanovsky, husband of opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, to celebrate his 42nd birthday. The blogger was imprisoned by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:45Published