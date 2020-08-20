Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California fires: Firefighters say they're struggling, and more lightning could make everything worse

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:25s - Published
California fires: Firefighters say they're struggling, and more lightning could make everything worse

California fires: Firefighters say they're struggling, and more lightning could make everything worse

Firefighters say they're struggling, and more lightning could make everything worse


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nearly 1 million acres are burning due to wildfires across California, official says

Nearly 1 million acres are burning due to wildfires across California, official says (CNN)Wildfires in California have burned through nearly 1 million acres -- and there's no end in...
WorldNews - Published

Thousands forced to evacuate as wildfires blaze across California

(Natural News) More than 360 fires tore across California on Wednesday, amid a record-breaking...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

lyricundertaker

The Lyrical Undertaker RT @xannoerb: “You see those fires in California? They’re burning and when a fire is so intense there’s nothing the firefighters can do...… 3 minutes ago

jdub2444

John Escover 🇺🇸 RT @HeidiWatney: Please keep my home state California in your prayers as they deal with these devastating fires. The stories and videos are… 4 minutes ago

xannoerb

Breonna X “You see those fires in California? They’re burning and when a fire is so intense there’s nothing the firefighters… https://t.co/U4mkmyMdUv 9 minutes ago

kules

ÜberFlux Dunbar RT @ajplus: Inmate firefighters are helping fight California's fires, though some teams aren't available due to #COVID19 quarantines and re… 33 minutes ago

HeidiWatney

Heidi Watney Please keep my home state California in your prayers as they deal with these devastating fires. The stories and vid… https://t.co/jw7Q0PMnmY 1 hour ago

MrLTavern

Mr.L California is so broke it doesn't have money to pay new firefighters. They're training and sending prison inmates t… https://t.co/Eha2kOnLFm 2 hours ago

elizzabethlynne

elizabeth RT @rklau: Your periodic reminder as California burns that we: - use incarcerated men to fight these fires, at great personal risk - pay t… 2 hours ago

Laura78703

Laura 🌹🍐 RT @sfchronicle: Update: Marin County Fire Department officials said firefighters have stopped forward progress on three fires they located… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Newsom says California battling 560 wildfires [Video]

Newsom says California battling 560 wildfires

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday said his state has requested assistance from Canada and Australia, as well as ten U.S. states to help fight roughly 560 blazes.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
CZU Lightning Complex Fires: 50,000 Acres Burned, Flames Reach Highway 1 [Video]

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: 50,000 Acres Burned, Flames Reach Highway 1

The CZU Lightning Complex Fires burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains and southern San Mateo County continued to burn out of control Friday, scorching at least 50,000 acres and prompting the evacuations..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published
Massive Wildfires Transform California Wine Country into a Hellscape [Video]

Massive Wildfires Transform California Wine Country into a Hellscape

As a heat wave rolls through the westren United States, California and Colorado have been battling intense wildfires this week.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published