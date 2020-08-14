Global  
 

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

Champions League final match preview as Paris Saint-Germain take on BayernMunich.


Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final [Video]

Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final

It's Champions League final day with a difference as only a handful of fans descend on Lisbon for Sunday's match between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:45Published
'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory [Video]

'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory

Paris St Germain fans are daring to dream they can win the Champions League for the first time when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:04Published

'The best team v the best player' - what could decide Champions League final?

 BBC Radio 5 Live's European football experts discuss who will win the 2020 Champions League final between Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich.
BBC News
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG [Video]

Mbappe ready to make history with PSG

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe wants to make history for France by winning the country's first Champions League title in 27 years when they face Bayern Munich in Sunday's final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:24Published

Uefa to consider using single-game knockout format again

 Uefa might consider revisiting the single-game knockout format in future years following its incorporation in this season's Champions League.
BBC News

Can you name all 17 Champions League-winning managers?

 Can can you name every manager to have won the Champions League since 1992?
BBC News

PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Final: Live streaming, PSG v BAY, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

PSG vs BAY Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, PSG vs Bayern...
DNA - Published

Neymar, Mbappe, Lewandowski, and Gnabry all set for key roles – How Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich should line-up in the Champions League final

The Champions League final is here at last – live on talkSPORT – as Paris Saint-Germain and...
talkSPORT - Published

Thomas Muller says Bayern Munich must go on to win Champions League final

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller says his side’s stunning 8-2 Champions League quarter-final...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Daily StarNews24



'PSG should fear Bayern attack' [Video]

'PSG should fear Bayern attack'

Uli Kohler believes Bayern Munich’s attacking prowess should ‘scare’ Paris SG ahead of tonight's Champions League final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:07Published
Kimmich: CL final is special [Video]

Kimmich: CL final is special

Joshua Kimmich is looking forward to the chance to win club football's biggest prize when Bayern Munich face PSG in the Champions League final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Tuchel: PSG can find Bayern 'solutions' [Video]

Tuchel: PSG can find Bayern 'solutions'

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel expects a tough game against Bayern Munich but believes they can find the 'solutions' in the Champions League final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published