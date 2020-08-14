PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

Champions League final match preview as Paris Saint-Germain take on BayernMunich.

Can can you name every manager to have won the Champions League since 1992?

Uefa might consider revisiting the single-game knockout format in future years following its incorporation in this season's Champions League.

Mbappe ready to make history with PSG Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe wants to make history for France by winning the country's first Champions League title in 27 years when they face Bayern Munich in Sunday's final.

BBC Radio 5 Live's European football experts discuss who will win the 2020 Champions League final between Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich.

'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory Paris St Germain fans are daring to dream they can win the Champions League for the first time when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final It's Champions League final day with a difference as only a handful of fans descend on Lisbon for Sunday's match between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller says his side’s stunning 8-2 Champions League quarter-final...

The Champions League final is here at last – live on talkSPORT – as Paris Saint-Germain and...

PSG vs BAY Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, PSG vs Bayern...