PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview
Mbappe ready to make history with PSG
Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe wants to make history for France by winning the country's first Champions League title in 27 years when they face Bayern Munich in Sunday's final.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:24Published
PSG vs BAY Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, PSG vs Bayern...
DNA - Published
The Champions League final is here at last – live on talkSPORT – as Paris Saint-Germain and...
talkSPORT - Published
Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller says his side’s stunning 8-2 Champions League quarter-final...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
Also reported by •Daily Star •News24
'PSG should fear Bayern attack'
Uli Kohler believes Bayern Munich’s attacking prowess should ‘scare’ Paris SG ahead of tonight's Champions League final.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:07Published
Kimmich: CL final is special
Joshua Kimmich is looking forward to the chance to win club football's biggest prize when Bayern Munich face PSG in the Champions League final.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28Published
Tuchel: PSG can find Bayern 'solutions'
PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel expects a tough game against Bayern Munich but believes they can find the 'solutions' in the Champions League final.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24Published
